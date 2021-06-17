madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha registrado este jueves, con datos aportados por las comunidades autónomas, 4.197 nuevos casos de coronavirus, de los que 1.801 han sido diagnosticados en las últimas 24 horas, frente a los 1.922 registrados el pasado miércoles, lo que eleva a 3.753.228 la cifra total de personas contagiadas de covid-19 desde el inicio de la pandemia.
Respecto a la incidencia media actual de contagios en España en los últimos 14 días, el informe muestra que sigue reduciéndose, situándose en los 96,64 casos por cada 100.000 habitantes, en comparación con los 98,78 notificado el miércoles por el departamento dirigido por Carolina Darias.
En cuanto a los fallecidos por covid-19, se han notificado 19 más, de los cuales 70 se han registrado en la última semana. Esto hace que la cifra global de muertos por coronavirus en España se eleve a las 80.634 personas.
Cuatro comunidades –Extremadura, Murcia, Navarra y La Rioja–, y las ciudades autónomas de Ceuta y Melilla no han registrado ningún fallecimiento por covid en los últimos siete días, según el Ministerio de Sanidad, que ha notificado 19 muertes más y 4.197 nuevos contagios en las últimas 24 horas.
La tasa de ocupación en UCI baja del 9%
Actualmente hay 2.959 pacientes ingresados por covid-19 en toda España y 835 en una UCI, si bien en las últimas 24 horas se han producido 313 ingresos y 570 altas. La tasa de ocupación de camas ocupadas por coronavirus se sitúa en el 2,40% y en las UCI en el 8,89%.
Madrid vuelve a situarse en el 20 % en ocupación de UCI, mientras que Extremadura (1%), País Valencià (2,11%), Murcia (también 2,11 %) y Galicia (2,4%) son las comunidades con menor presión en sus unidades de cuidados intensivos por pacientes de covid.
