La incidencia entre los jóvenes sigue disparada y ya supera los 900 casos

madridActualizado:
La incidencia de contagios de coronavirus sigue disparada en España y desde que se inició el repunte, hace dos semanas, se ha triplicado hasta los 277,90 casos por cada cien mil habitantes en los últimos 14 días, aunque esta quinta ola no se deja notar todavía en los hospitales.
La incidencia del virus se multiplica por tres en el grupo de edad de 20 a 29 años, que alcanza los 911 (97 más que el miércoles), mientras que en la franja de entre 12 y 19, se eleva a 798 (69 más), según los últimos datos de los que ha informado el Ministerio.
El repunte de los contagios no se traduce por el momento en una mayor presión hospitalaria, pues los pacientes covid ocupan el 2,35% de las camas hospitalarias y el 6,55% de las de cuidados intensivos, cifras similares a las que se registraban al inicio del repunte.
En las últimas 24 horas, España ha sumado un total de 17.317 casos de coronavirus y se han registrado 28 muertes más, hasta un total de 80.997.
