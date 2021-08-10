Estás leyendo: Los incidentes con orcas obligan a limitar la navegación en Cádiz

Los incidentes con orcas obligan a limitar la navegación en Cádiz

El objetivo es garantizar proteger la biodiversidad marina y la seguridad marítima de los navegantes.

Algunas de las orcas que están impidiendo la correcta navegación en Cádiz. Ministerio de Transportes

Tras un incremento en las incidencias con orcas desde marzo, se ha decidido  limitar las embarcaciones en Cádiz por la preservación de la biodiversidad marina y la seguridad de los navegantes. La nueva norma afectará a las embarcaciones a vela de eslora igual o inferior a los 15 metros entre el cabo de Trafalgar y Barbate, en una extensión de 2 y 9 millas desde la costa.

La Capitanía Marítima de Cádiz recomienda que si alguna embarcación tiene un encuentro inesperado con los cetáceos, siempre que se pueda y no genere un peligro mayor, se recomienda parar la máquina, arriar las velas, dejar el timón a la vía, desconectar la sonda y evitar que las personas a bordo se acerquen a las bandas.

Para avisar a los navegantes, las estaciones costeras emitirán periódicamente radio-avisos para informar de las nuevas prohibiciones. Las limitaciones estarán en vigor hasta el día 20 de este mes, aunque no se descarta su ampliación o su anulación, dependiendo de cómo se vaya evolucionando la situación.

La segunda vez que ocurre

Se trata de la segunda que se emite un dictamen de este tipo. En septiembre del año pasado ocurrió lo mismo en aguas del litoral gallego pero en este caso se prolongó durante varias semanas. Fue la primera vez que se emitía una norma relacionada con orcas en España después de más de 20 incidentes con los cetáceos.

