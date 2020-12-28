Estás leyendo: Rescatan tres pateras con 105 migrantes al sur de Gran Canaria

Rescatan tres pateras con 105 migrantes al sur de Gran Canaria

Salvamento Marítimo procedió al rescate consecutivo de las tres embarcaciones y trasladó a todos sus ocupantes al muelle de Arguineguín, donde fueron valorados por el dispositivo sanitario.

Salvamento Marítimo rescata este sábado a personas migrantes en las costas de Canarias. - EFE
Imagen de archivo de un barco de Salvamento Marítimo. Ángel Medina / EFE

Salvamento Marítimo ha rescatado a lo largo de la tarde tres pateras en las que viajaban 105 personas y que se dirigían al archipiélago canario, según ha informado el Centro Coordinador de Emergencias y Seguridad (Cecoes) 1-1-2.

Las tres pateras fueron interceptadas después de que el Centro de Control de Salvamento Marítimo en Las Palmas recibiera varios avisos informando de ecos sospechosos, posibles pateras, al sur de Gran Canaria.

Salvamento Marítimo procedió al rescate consecutivo de las tres embarcaciones y trasladó a todos sus ocupantes al muelle de Arguineguín, donde fueron valorados por el dispositivo sanitario, evacuando a uno de ellos al hospital.

En el último fin de semana del año, más de 400 migrantes han llegado a las costas españolas, la mayoría a las Islas Canarias. La jornada con mayor número de llegadas fue el sábado, 26 de diciembre, en la que 236 migrantes arribaron a las costas del archipiélago.

