Más de 150 inmigrantes intentan saltar la valla de Melilla

Hacia las 6:00 horas de la madrugada, de los 150 que intentaron cruzar a la ciudad autónoma, sólo 59 lo consiguieron. 

Valla de Melilla
Imagen de archivo de la Valla de Melilla. EUROPA PRESS

MELILLA

Más de 150 inmigrantes han intentado saltar la valla fronteriza de Melilla esta madrugada y 59 han conseguido su propósito, entre los cuales hay dos heridos leves, además de tres agentes de la Guardia Civil. 

Fuentes de la Delegación del Gobierno en Melilla han informado de que el instituto armado ha detectado sobre las 5.15 horas que un grupo numeroso de inmigrantes estaba aproximándose al perímetro fronterizo por la parte marroquí, concretamente en la zona del río Nano, con intención de saltar hacia el lado español. 

En ese momento, la Guardia Civil ha activado su protocolo antiintrusión, en el que las fuerzas de seguridad marroquíes han "colaborado activamente" en su lado de la valla. 

En la parte española, varias patrullas de la Guardia Civil, entre ellas del Grupo de Reserva y Seguridad (GRS), así como el helicóptero, han tratado de evitar que los inmigrantes consiguieran su propósito.

Sin embargo, pese al dispositivo de seguridad, los inmigrantes han logrado alcanzar la valla fronteriza sobre las 6.00 horas y más de 150 han intentado saltarla, de las cuales 59 han conseguido su propósito y han entrado a Melilla. 

Cinco personas han resultado heridas con pronóstico leve tras este salto a la valla, concretamente tres agentes de la Guardia Civil y dos inmigrantes. 

La zona donde se ha producido el salto a la valla es la misma donde hace algo más de un mes y medio, el pasado 19 de enero, intentaron saltar alrededor de 150 inmigrantes de origen subsahariano y 87 lo consiguieron. 

