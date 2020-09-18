Estás leyendo: Interior expulsa de la Policía a dos agentes por detener a una mujer con acusaciones falsas

Están condenados como autores de un delito de cohecho, detención ilegal y un delito de falsedad de un documento oficial tras aceptar dinero de un hombre que quería perjudicar a su expareja.

público / agencias

El Ministerio del Interior declara la pérdida de la condición de funcionario del
Policía del Cuerpo Nacional de Policía a Antonio J. J. y Gabriel Antonio R. J. por detener a una mujer con acusaciones falsas tras aceptar dinero de un hombre que quería perjudicar a su expareja

Los agentes están condenados como autores de un delito de cohecho a cuatro años de prisión e inhabilitación especial para cargo público por nueve años y a penas de siete años y tres meses de prisión y 11 años de inhabilitación absoluta por detención ilegal y un delito de falsedad de un documento oficial. 

Pierden su calidad de funcionarios al tener una sentencia firme. Los hechos ocurrieron en 2014, cuando Noureddine Maarouf El Hachni organizó un plan para perjudicar a su expareja. Pidió a los policías que la detuvieran a cambio de 20.000 euros. 

Los agentes detuvieron a la mujer a la salida de un bar y la llevaron a comisaría, donde realizaron un atestado policial "a sabiendas de que lo reflejado en el mismo no se ajustaba a la verdad", según detalló el fiscal.

La mujer permaneció 39 días en prisión acusada de los delitos de tentativa de homicidio, tenencia ilícita de armas y contra la salud pública. Ambos agentes recibieron de Noureddine, a través de Mohamed, 5.000 euros cada uno, es decir, la mitad de cantidad previamente acordada.

