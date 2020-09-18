El juez imputa al exministro Fernández Díaz por el espionaje a Bárcenas pero deja fuera a Cospedal

madridActualizado:
El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha citado como investigados al ex ministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz y al ex secretario de Estado de Seguridad Francisco Martinez, por el espionaje ilegal al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas quien había denunciado la existencia de una caja B en este partido.
En un auto, el magistrado opta por no citar como imputada a la exsecretaria general del PP María Dolores de Cospedal y a su marido, Ignacio López del Hierro, en contra de lo que había solicitado la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, con el fin de centrarl primero la investigación en las órdenes dadas dentro del departamento de Interior para organizar este operativo parapolicialcontra Bárcenas, exsenador del PP.
Jorge Fernández Díaz y Francisco Martínez -altos cargos del Gobierno del PP de Mariano Rajoy -deberán declarar ante el juzgado los próximos 30 y 29 de octubre dentro de la pieza denominada 'Kitchen'.
El magistrado cita además como testigos al exdirector de Comunicación de Interior Juan José Esteban y a otras tres personas, el sacerdote Silverio Nieto, el exdirector de Gabinete de Martínez, Jorge Sanchís Bordetas, y a Icíar Castro Álvarez.
En su auto, el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción 6 indica que no ha lugar a otras diligencias solicitadas por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, entre ellas la declaración como investigada de la exsecretaria general del PP María Dolores de Cospedal y a su marido, Ignacio López del Hierro.
(Habrá ampliación).
