Estás leyendo: El juez imputa al exministro Fernández Díaz por el espionaje a Bárcenas pero deja fuera a Cospedal

Público
Público
cloacas del estado

El juez imputa al exministro Fernández Díaz por el espionaje a Bárcenas pero deja fuera a Cospedal

El magistrado de la Audiencia Nacional cita a declarar como imputado al exsecretario de Estado de Seguridad Francisco Martínez tras levantar el secreto de sumario.

Fernández Díaz: "Para defender al Ministro no hace falta ofender a la Guardia Civil"
El exministro del Interior, Jorge Fernández Díaz, en una imagen de archivo.

madrid

Actualizado:

julia pérez

El juez de la Audiencia Nacional Manuel García Castellón ha citado como investigados al ex ministro del Interior Jorge Fernández Díaz y al ex secretario de Estado de Seguridad Francisco Martinez, por el espionaje ilegal al extesorero del PP Luis Bárcenas quien había denunciado la existencia de una caja B en este partido.

En un auto, el magistrado opta por no citar como imputada a la exsecretaria general del PP María Dolores de Cospedal y a su marido, Ignacio López del Hierro, en contra de lo que había solicitado la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, con el fin de centrarl primero la investigación en las órdenes dadas dentro del departamento de Interior para organizar este operativo parapolicialcontra Bárcenas, exsenador del PP.

Jorge Fernández Díaz y Francisco Martínez -altos cargos del Gobierno del PP de Mariano Rajoy -deberán declarar ante el juzgado los próximos 30 y 29 de octubre dentro de la pieza denominada 'Kitchen'.

El magistrado cita además como testigos al exdirector de Comunicación de Interior Juan José Esteban y a otras tres personas, el sacerdote Silverio Nieto, el exdirector de Gabinete de Martínez, Jorge Sanchís Bordetas, y a Icíar Castro Álvarez.

En su auto, el titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción 6 indica que no ha lugar a otras diligencias solicitadas por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, entre ellas la declaración como investigada de la exsecretaria general del PP María Dolores de Cospedal y a su marido, Ignacio López del Hierro.

(Habrá ampliación).

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público