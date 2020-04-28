Estás leyendo: Récord histórico de consumo de internet en marzo con casi tres horas al día

Público
Público

Internet Récord histórico de consumo de internet en marzo con casi tres horas al día

La cifra supera en media hora a los registros del mismo mes en 2019 alcanzando un incremento del 6 %.

Los hábitos de los cántabros online
Usuario en la red de Internet. / ARCHIVO

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

efe

El consumo de contenidos en internet se dispara con la crisis del coronavirus: en marzo, los españoles (solo adultos) navegaron casi tres horas (2 horas y 56 minutos) en la red, de ellos casi una hora entera (50 minutos) la dedicaron a ver vídeos.

La cifra supera en media hora a los registros de marzo del año pasado, según señala Barlovento Comunicación en un informe realizado con datos de Comscore.

El número visitas a internet fue durante el pasado mes de marzo de 31,8 millones

Además del récord de consumo total de internet, el consumo de vídeo (50 minutos) también marcó otro récord, con diez minutos más de media que en marzo de 2019, y una media de 14 vídeos al día.

El número de visitantes únicos de Internet fue durante el pasado mes de 31,8 millones, lo que supone un incremento del 6 % en relación al mismo periodo de 2019. Esto quiere decir que el 82,4 % de la población de a partir de 18 años ha navegado en Internet en algún momento del día.
Los dominios más visitados fueron Youtube, Google o Facebook, entre otros.

En comparación con el consumo de televisión, el consumo de internet sigue siendo menor. En marzo, el tiempo de consumo de televisión por persona al día (personas de más de 18 años) fue de 5 horas y 10 minutos.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú