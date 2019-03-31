La joven que intentó raptar El Chicle solicita medidas de protección de su intimidad durante el juicio

El juicio contra al autor confeso del crimen de Diana Quer, José Enrique Abuín Gey, conocido como El Chicle, por el intento de rapto de una joven en Boiro (A Coruña) en diciembre de 2017 tendrá lugar los días 10, 11 y 12 de abril en los juzgados de Santiago de Compostela.
Los magistrados de la Audiencia de A Coruña han dictado medidas de protección de la intimidad para la víctima, que no podrá ser grabada ni fotografida en su comparecencia ni a su llegada a los juzgados.
El segundo día, el 11 de abril, será el turno de las periciales (seis agentes, dos médicos forenses y dos psicólogos), mientras que la última jornada está reservada para las conclusiones de las partes y los informes.
Asimismo, el TSXG informa que se prohíbe la divulgación o publicación de información e imágenes de la víctima, datos que puedan facilitar su identificación de forma "directa o indirecta" o de "aquellas circunstancias personales que hubieran sido valoradas para resolver sobre sus necesidades de protección".
El Chicle se sentará en el banquillo la segunda semana de abril por el caso que precipitó la resolución de la desparición en agosto de 2016 de la madrileña Diana Quer, cuyo cadáver fue localizado días después de que Abuín Gey fuese detenido por el intento de rapto en la Navidad de 2017 de una joven en Boiro, municipio limítrofe con A Pobra do Caramiñal, donde veraneaba Quer con su familia.
El juicio, en el que Abuín Gey se enfrenta a una petición de hasta 15 años y diez meses de prisión, se celebrará los días 10, 11 y 12 de abril en los juzgados de la capital gallega, según ha informado el TSXG este sábado.
Además, los magistrados también han dictado que la declaración de la joven se producirá detrás de un biombo para evitar el contacto visual con el acusado. Ambos, víctima y acusado, comparecerán en la primera jornada del juicio, en la que también está previsto que testifiquen ocho agentes de las fuerzas del orden.
