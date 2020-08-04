Estás leyendo: El PP tacha de "desleal" al Gobierno por no informarle de la decisión del rey

El líder del partido, Pablo Casado, centra sus críticas en el presidente del Gobierno por no haber defendido al rey Felipe VI de los "ataques" del vicepresidente Pablo Iglesias, quien ayer calificó de "indigna" la "huida" del rey emérito.

El líder del PP, Pablo Casado. /PP

El PP ha criticado este martes al Gobierno por no haberle informado sobre la decisión del rey Juan Carlos de irse a vivir fuera de España y consideran que es "una muestra más de deslealtad con el principal partido de la oposición".

"El Gobierno no se puso en contacto con el PP para informarle de la decisión que iba a hacer pública el rey Juan Carlos", explican fuentes del partido, que han añadido que eso marca la diferencia con lo que hizo el expresidente Mariano Rajoy con el entonces dirigente socialista, Alfredo Pérez Rubalcaba, cuando se produjo la abdicación del monarca.

El líder del partido, Pablo Casado, ha centrado las críticas en el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por no haber defendido en su comparecencia de prensa de este martes, tras el Consejo de ministros, al rey Felipe VI de los "ataques intolerables" del vicepresidente, Pablo Iglesias, quien ayer calificó de "indigna" la "huida" del rey emérito.

"La responsabilidad de cualquier acción del Gobierno es suya, así como la de defender la Constitución de las amenazas de sus socios", añade Casado en un mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.

