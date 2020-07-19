madridActualizado:
El escritor de Últimas tardes con Teresa o La muchacha de las bragas de oro Juan Marsé ha fallecido a los 87 años, según ha informado la agencia literaria Balcells.
El escritor, guionista de cine, periodista español y premio Cervantes en 2008 falleció ayer en el Hospital de Sant Pau de Barcelona.
Figura clave de la literatura de las últimas décadas, Marsé ha ganado algunos de los premios más notables de las letras españolas, entre ellos el Biblioteca Breve, el Planeta o el Nacional de Narrativa.
Uno de los autores más reconocidos
Su verdadero nombre fue Juan Faneca. Al morir su madre en el parto, lo adoptó un familia de payeses del barrio barcelonés de Gracia y a ella debe el apellido que le ha convertido en uno de los autores más reconocidos.
A los 13 años abandonó los estudios para trabajar en una joyería y muy joven hace sus primeras incursiones en el mundo literario, en concreto con cuentos y relatos. En 1958 gana el Premio Sésamo de Cuentas con Nada para morir.
La dedicación exclusiva a la literatura tardaría aún. En 1960 se fue a París para trabajar como profesor de español, traductor de películas, guionista y como ayudante de laboratorio en el Departamento de Bioquímica del Instituto Pasteur.
Sería en 1965, gracias a Últimas tardes con Teresa, cuando Marsé abandonó el oficio de joyero para empezar a colaborar con editoriales, traducciones y guiones de cine.
La oscura historia de la prima Montse (1970), Si te dicen que caí (1973), no publicada en España hasta 1976 por la censura franquista, y La muchacha de las bragas de oro (1978), con la que ganó el Planeta, comienzan a configurar el prestigio de Marsé y a consolidar su calidad literaria.
El amante bilingüe, El embrujo de Shangai o Rabos de lagartija, publicada en 2000, ganadora de los Premios Nacional de Narrativa y el de la Crítica, lo convierten en uno de los novelistas españoles más importantes.
Su intensa relación con el cine
Su relación con el cine ha sido intensa, y no sólo por haber colaborado en varios guiones, sino porque muchas de sus novelas fueron adaptadas a la gran pantalla.
También con el periodismo. Trabajó en la revista Art-Cinema y fue redactor jefe de Bocaccio y Por favor.
