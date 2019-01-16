La juez envía a prisión al marido de Romina Celeste por homicidio y maltrato

El Juzgado de Instrucción número 1 de Arrecife (Lanzarote) ha ordenado el ingreso en prisión del marido de Romina Celeste Núñez, la joven desaparecida la noche de Año Nuevo, por delitos de homicidio o asesinato y de malos tratos.
La magistrada encargada de ese Juzgado ha asumido el caso en su condición de juez con competencias en delitos de violencia machista en Lanzarote, ya que considera que existen indicios de que Raúl Díaz mató a su esposa, en contra de lo que ha sostenido hasta ahora: que se la encontró muerta la noche de Año Nuevo al regresar a casa, que se puso nervioso y que solo se deshizo de su cadáver.
(Habrá ampliación)
