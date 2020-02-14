Un juez de Sevilla reabre la causa por el asesinato de Marta del Castillo

madridActualizado:
El Juzgado de Instrucción número 4 de Sevilla ha decidido reabrir la investigación del asesinato de Marta del Castillo, solicitada por sus padres al considerar que había nuevas pruebas que apuntaban a Francisco Javier Delgado, hermano del único condenado por esos hechos, Miguel Carcaño.
En un auto dictado este viernes al que ha tenido acceso Efe, el juez Álvaro Martín estima la petición de Antonio del Castillo y Eva Casanueva y ordena a las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad del Estado que comprueben "la veracidad" de las pruebas, que apuntarían la existencia de un trasfondo económico en el suceso y "la posible participación de terceras personas" en la muerte de la joven, en enero de 2009.
(Habrá ampliación)
