La justicia belga aplaza a noviembre la decisión sobre si entregar a España al rapero 'Valtonyc'

El juez espera a que el Tribunal Constitucional de Bélgica se pronuncie sobre si si los insultos al rey están amparados por la libertad de expresión.

El rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtònyc. EFE
El rapero Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtònyc. EFE (Foto de ARCHIVO)

La justicia belga ha decidido aplazar al 23 de noviembre la decisión sobre la entrega a España del rapero mallorquín Josep Miquel Arenas, conocido como Valtonyc, según fuentes judiciales. 

El tribunal había citado a las partes este martes, después de haber aplazado la fecha anterior de mayo. Sin embargo, el juez de Gante se ha visto obligado a posponer de nuevo esta decisión, al no haberse pronunciado todavía el Tribunal Constitucional belga, al que consultó si los insultos al rey están amparados por la libertad de expresión. 

En septiembre de 2020 elevó al alto tribunal si los ataques de Valtonyc al rey están amparados por la libertad de expresión en la legislación belga, que cuenta con una norma del siglo XIX que castiga los insultos al monarca. 

El cantante, que se fue de España en junio de 2018, fue condenado por la Audiencia Nacional por delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo a dos años de prisión, a los que se sumaba medio más por injurias a la Corona. 

Esta sentencia fue dictada por delitos cometidos entre 2012 y 2013 y, posteriormente, fue confirmada por el Tribunal Supremo. Su entrega ya fue rechazada por Bélgica en primera instancia hace tres años.

