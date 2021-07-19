Estás leyendo: Los dos senegaleses que ayudaron a Samuel regularizan su situación en España

Ley de Extranjería Los dos senegaleses que ayudaron a Samuel regularizan su situación en España

Ibrahima y Makate consiguen la autorización de residencia temporal y trabajo en España tras colaborar con la policía en el asesinato del joven coruñés.

Un joven posa una rosa en el altar colocado en la acera donde fue golpeado Samuel.
Un joven posa una rosa en el altar colocado en la acera donde fue golpeado Samuel. M. Dylan / Europa Press

Los dos hombres senegaleses que intentaron socorrer a Samuel Luiz de la paliza que acabó con su vida, han conseguido regularizar sus papeles en España por su colaboración clave con la policía, según apunta El Mundo.

Ambos amigos fueron a comisaría a declarar con el riesgo de ser deportados por no tener los papeles en regla, sin embargo, su testimonio ha sido de gran importancia en la investigación sobre el asesinato de Samuel. Ibrahima y Makate identificaron a los seis jóvenes que cometieron presuntamente el homicidio, además de dar pistas sobre otros posibles agresores.

La Administración concede la residencia temporal por razones humanitarias y de colaboración con la Justicia

La Ley Orgánica 4/2000, de 11 de enero, sobre Derechos y Libertades de los Extranjeros en España y su Integración Social , dispone en su artículo 31.3 que "la Administración podrá conceder una autorización de residencia temporal por situación de arraigo, así como por razones humanitarias, de colaboración con la Justicia u otras circunstancias excepcionales que se determinen reglamentariamente". En este caso, los dos hombres colaboraron con la justicia e intentaron defender a Samuel de la paliza discriminatoria que acabó con su vida.

Aunque la residencia es temporal, los interesados pueden renovar la autorización. Para ello se valorará los antecedentes penales y el incumplimiento de las obligaciones del extranjero en materia tributaria y de seguridad social.

