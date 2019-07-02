La organización juvenil Arran, vinculada a la CUP, ha colgado en la fachada de La Pedrera de Barcelona durante unos minutos una pancarta con el mensaje 'Tourism kills the city' (El turismo mata la ciudad, en inglés).
Según ha informado la organización en su cuenta de Twitter, han hecho esta acción en La Pedrera porque "el turismo masivo mata los barrios", y han llamado a pararlo con esta acción en el edificio de Gaudí situado en la confluencia del paseo de Gracia y la calle Provença. En varios apuntes recogidos, Arran también ha afirmado que un verano más continúan "señalando un modelo turístico diseñado para enriquecer a unos pocos y precarizar a muchos".
⚠️ ATENCIÓ ⚠️ Ara mateix som a La Pedrera; el turisme massiu mata els barris, aturem-lo! 👊 #TourismKillsTheCity pic.twitter.com/stA7jJGxD0— Arran 🃏 (@Arran_jovent) 2 de julio de 2019
Fuentes de La Pedrera consultadas han indicado que los miembros de Arran han accedido al tejado del edificio como cualquier visitante, han pagando la entrada, y que el incidente ha ocurrido sobre las 10.30 horas.
Los activistas han colgado la pancarta en la fachada menos de cinco minutos y el personal de seguridad y de atención al público ha podido retirarla sin ningún incidente ni oposición. Arran ya ha protagonizado en años anteriores acciones para denunciar la masificación turística irrumpiendo por ejemplo en autobuses turísticos.
