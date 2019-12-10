Público
El kamikaze que mató a un hombre en la A-5 dio positivo por alcohol y drogas

El varón de 23 años ingresó este lunes en prisión acusado de haber cometido homicidio y por un delito de conducción temeraria y exceso de velocidad.

Bomberos intentan sacar al fallecido de su vehículo tras el accidente. | 112 COMUNIDAD DE MADRID

El joven que el pasado domingo causó la muerte a un hombre de 32 años en el accidente que provocó por circular en sentido contrario por la A-5 a la altura de la localidad madrileña de Móstoles dio positivo en el control de alcoholemia y drogas.

Fuentes judiciales han informado a Efe de que el varón de 23 años ingresó este lunes en prisión acusado de haber cometido homicidio y por un delito de conducción temeraria y exceso de velocidad y otro por conducir bajo los efectos del alcohol.

En la primera prueba tras el accidente se registró una tasa de 1,04 miligramos de alcohol en litro de aire espirado y positivo en drogas.

Sin embargo, los investigadores están a la espera de recibir el contraanálisis de la muestra para conocer el índice definitivo de alcohol o sustancias estupefacientes del hombre en el momento del suceso.

El titular del juzgado número 3 de Móstoles decretó este lunes prisión provisional comunicada y sin fianza para este joven.

En el momento del accidente, el conductor que circulaba en la dirección incorrecta fue trasladado por el SUMMA112 al hospital de Puerta de Hierro con pronóstico leve. El fallecido, otro varón de 32 años, era el ocupante del coche que iba correctamente. 

