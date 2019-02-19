Público
El diseñador alemán, considerado uno de los más influyentes en mundo de la moda, ha fallecido este martes en el Hospital Americano de París, tras ser ingresado de urgencia.

El icónico diseñador de moda alemán Karl Lagerfeld | AFP/ Bertrand Guay

El diseñador alemán Karl Lagerfeld, considerado uno de los más influyentes en mundo de la moda, ha fallecido este martes en el Hospital Americano de París, tras ser ingresado de urgencia.

El icónico diseñador de 85 años, conocido por haber dirigido las creaciones de la firma francesa Chanel desde 1983, fue objeto de las especulaciones surgidas el pasado mes de enero en torno a su estado de salud al no presenciarse en el desfile de la casa que dirigió durante 35 años.

