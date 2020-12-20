El laboratorio Moderna utilizará España como punto clave para distribuir su vacuna a nivel mundial

El laboratorio estadounidense Moderna, uno de los primeros en desarrollar su vacuna contra la covid-19, utilizará España como un punto clave para la distribución de dosis alrededor del mundo.
Moderna ha previsto que "desde un único centro nacional esta vacuna llegue a los centros de las comunidades autónomas". Además, "los equipos de vacunación se desplazarán hasta estos centros habilitados por los diferentes territorios autonómicos para recoger los productos", tal y como asegura una instrucción policial a la que ha tenido acceso la Cadena SER.
De este modo, por España pasarán los 600 millones de vacunas que Moderna distribuirá por Europa, según apunta la cadena de Prisa.
El pasado viernes, la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos (FDA, en inglés) de Estados Unidos, el ente que regula la comercialización de fármacos, autorizó el uso de la vacuna contra la covid-19 de la biotecnológica estadounidense Moderna.
La autorización de la vacuna de Moderna por parte de la FDA llega justo una semana después de la de la farmacéutica Pfizer, cuyas primeras dosis ya se están administrando. El secretario de Salud y Servicios Humanos (HHS, en inglés) de Estados Unidos aseguró que la próxima semana se distribuirán 5,9 millones de dosis de la vacuna de Moderna y otros 2 millones de la de Pfizer por todo el país.
