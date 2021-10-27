El laboratorio MSD (Merck & Co. Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, U.S. o Merck Sharp & Dohme), desarrollador del primer medicamento específico contra la covid, ha acordado el libre uso de su patente, según un comunicado del Banco de Patentes de Medicamentos.

A principios de octubre, este laboratorio había hecho público que su producto, el molnupiravir, según sus propios ensayos clínicos, reduce el riesgo de hospitalización o muerte de los contagiados hasta en un 50%.

MSD trabajará junto al Comité de Medicamentos de Uso Humano (CHMP) de la Agencia Europea de Medicamentos (EMA) para completar el proceso de revisión para que finalmente se pueda ejecutar la solicitud de autorización para su comercialización, según informa la web Pharmarket.

De este modo, las empresas y entidades desarrolladoras no recibirán regalías por las ventas de molnupiravir mientras la covid-19 permanezca clasificada como Emergencia de Salud Pública por la OMS.

El molnupiravir es un desarrollo de la Universidad de Emory, de Atlanta, recibió fondos de investigación de la Agencia de Reducción de Amenazas de Defensa de EEUU y del Instituto Nacional de Alergias y Enfermedades Infecciosas de EEUU, según indica el comunicado.

MSD y Ridgeback Biotherapeutics anunciaron recientemente la presentación de una solicitud de autorización de uso de emergencia para molnupiravir a la Administración de Alimentos y Medicamentos de EEUU y trabajan activamente con agencias reguladoras de todo el mundo. Si se autoriza, molnupiravir podría ser el primer medicamento antiviral oral disponible para la terapia de la covid-19.

La empresa farmacéutica tiene un contrato con el Gobierno estadounidense para suministrar 1,7 millones de dosis del medicamento a un precio de 700 dólares la unidad. También ha firmado recientemente acuerdos de suministro con países como Reino Unido, Malasia y Singapur, según la agencia Reuters.