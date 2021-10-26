El nuevo borrador de la ley de universidades refuerza la presencia del estudiantado en los órganos de decisión

madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Universidades ha enviado un nuevo borrador a los actores de la comunidad educativa de lo que sería la nueva ley de universidades y en él se refuerza al estudiantado dentro de los principales órganos de decisión universitarios.
Según el documento, al que ha tenido acceso Público, una de las principales novedades es en la coordinación del sistema universitario. "Los órganos de coordinación y cooperación son la Conferencia General de Política Universitaria, el Consejo de Universidades y el Consejo de Estudiantes Universitario del Estado", reza el anteproyecto de ley.
Así pues, se eleva al Consejo de Estudiantes Universitario del Estado como un órgano de coordinación de la política universitaria y queda al nivel de instituciones clave como la Conferencia General de Política Universitaria.
Los estudiantes ganarían presencia en el Consejo de Gobierno de cada universidad. Ese equipo, que será considerado por la ley como el máximo órgano de gobierno de la universidad, tiene entre sus funciones aprobar los planes estratégicos de cada centro y f ijar directrices fundamentales de las políticas de cada universidad.
Pues entre sus miembros, el anteproyecto pretende que los estudiantes tengan al menos el 10% de la representación de este equipo.
La comunidad de estudiantes también tendrá presencia en el Consejo de Facultades y Escuelas de cada universidad. Presidido por el decano y dejando espacio para los estatutos internos, la nueva ley quiere que los estudiantes tengan, al menos, un 25% de la representación del consejo.
Ese porcentaje también será exigible en órganos como cada Consejo de Departamento o en los Claustros Universitarios, órganos constituyentes de representación y participación de la comunidad universitaria con el poder elaborar y modificar los Estatutos de cada centro universitario.
