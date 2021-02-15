madridActualizado:
El presidente de Aragón, el socialista Javier Lambán, ha anunciado que sufre un cáncer de colon para el que empezarán a tratarle la próxima semana, según ha confirmado él mismo durante una comparecencia.
Lambán ofreció este lunes una rueda de prensa convocada de urgencia, apenas 24 horas después de que abandonara el Hospital Miguel Servet de Zaragoza, donde fue ingresado el 10 de febrero para someterse a pruebas médicas.
Así, se ha mostrado dispuesto a "seguir asumiendo plenamente" sus funciones como presidente del Gobierno de Aragón. "El Gobierno de Aragón, con su presidente a la cabeza, va a seguir a pleno rendimiento, combatiendo la pandemia y trabajando para la recuperación económica y social", lo que "no supone heroicidad alguna", ha manifestado.
Además, ha querido enviar un mensaje de agradecimiento por el apoyo recibido: "Me tranquiliza el saber el buen hacer de los profesionales de la sanidad pública en cuyas manos me pongo de manera confiada".
El socialista ya estuvo ingresado el pasado mes de octubre en el mismo centro hospitalario, donde permaneció durante seis días, tras ser diagnosticado de una prostatitis de origen infeccioso. En ese momento, dio negativo en la covid.
