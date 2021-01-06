Estás leyendo: La Justicia chilena rechaza la denuncia de la Policía contra LasTesis, a las que acusaron de provocar "violencia"

Las creadoras de 'Un violador en tu camino' ganaron su batalla judicial contra la policía después de que la jueza señalara que "todo se hizo en un contexto artístico" y que las actuaciones del colectivo no representaran un peligro para los policías".

En la imagen, el colectivo feminista Las Tesis,(i-d) Paula Stagne, Dafne Valdés, Sibila Sotomayor y Lea Cáceres. / EFE
El Juzgado de Garantía de la ciudad chilena de Valparaíso ha desestimado la denuncia presentada por Carabineros contra el colectivo feminista Las Tesis, a las que acusaban de ser "responsables de violencia" en el marco de las protestas sociales en Chile.

La Policía militarizada interpuso en junio una denuncia contra las cuatro integrantes del grupo por un vídeo que, según la denuncia, pretendía "crear una animadversión intencionada hacia dicha institución".

La jueza Ingrid Alveal ha señalado que "todo se hizo en un contexto artístico" y que las actuaciones del colectivo no representaran un peligro para los policías".
El grupo, conocido por ser autor de la performance "El violador eres tú" fue denunciado el año pasado por los delitos de atentado contra la autoridad y amenazas.

Tras conocerse el sobreseimiento, desde Las Tesis han agradecido a "todas las personas y organizaciones que han apoyado nuestro colectivo en este proceso", especialmente a las abogadas Magdalena Garcés y Karinna Fernández. Además, esperan que "ningún colectivo artístico o artista en Chile tenga que enfrentarse a un proceso judicial por el contenido de sus obras".

"Esperamos que los recursos públicos se inviertan en luchar contra la impunidad de abusadores sexuales, violadores y femicidas; contra la impunidad de las violaciones a los Derechos Humanos, y las violaciones a los derechos de las mujeres y disidencias; y por la liberación de las y los presos políticos y de la revuelta", han remarcado.

Apoyo internacional para archivar la denuncia

Más de cincuenta artistas estadounidenses, como Natalie Portman y Julianne Moore, pidieron a Carabineros la retirada de la querella contra Las Tesis, mundialmente famosas por interpretar durante las protestas en Chile de finales de 2019 la coreografía contra los mitos sociales que rodean a la violación y la impunidad.

La Corte Interamericana de Derechos Humanos (CorteIDH) también expresó su preocupación por el proceso penal contra el grupo chileno pues este podría conducir a la "criminalización" de expresiones artísticas y de protesta.

