Lavapiés Los desahucios que las elecciones no solucionarán

La Asamblea de Bloques en Lucha de Lavapiés intentará frenar el desahucio de un matrimonio con dos niños pequeños en el barrio madrileño de Lavapiés el lunes 27 de mayo, en plena resaca electoral

Fachada del edificio de viviendas de la calle Argumosa, 11, en el barrio de Lavapiés de Madrid.-SINDICATO DE INQUILINAS E INQUILINOS DE MADRID

La campaña electoral termina este viernes, pero los desahucios no. En Madrid siguen siendo un grave problema social que no se resolverá con las elecciones, al menos a corto plazo. Son miles de personas las afectadas. Un caso paradigmático es el de las familias que viven el número 11 de la calle Argumosa, en el madrileño barrio de Lavapiés, que llevan meses en lucha para lograr que el Ayuntamiento cumpla sus promesas de realojo. 

Después de trece intentos de desahucio parados,   con un procedimiento judicial inaudito, en el que tres juzgados se concertaron para fijar fecha el mismo día con el mismo auto, con pocas horas de antelación y con un despliegue policial desmesurado que tomó literalmente el barrio de Lavapiés".

El lunes 27, cuando buena parte de la ciudadanía madrileña esté echando cuentas y los responsables políticos elegidos no paren de hacer declaraciones de intenciones y de objetivos futuros, una realidad tozuda se entrometerá en sus discursos. Desde las 8:30 h de la mañana las vecinas de Argumosa 11 y los colectivos y vecinos que las apoyan estarán inaugurando el nuevo ciclo político como lo acabaron, en la puerta del edificio parando el tercer intento de desahucio de Miriam, su marido y sus dos hijos menores.

En una nota de prensa, la Asamblea de Bloques en Lucha de Lavapiés y las familias de Argumosa 11, que estas acciones "sirvan para que los agentes implicados en la conformación de los nuevos gobiernos municipal y autonómico se comprometan con el derecho a la vivienda y asuman algunas demandas básicas: ningún desalojo sin realojo.

