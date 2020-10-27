Leopoldo López se reúne con Pedro Sánchez en la sede del PSOE

madridActualizado:
El líder opositor venezolano, Leopoldo López, que este domingo llegaba a Madrid en un vuelo desde Colombia tras abandonar su país, está manteniendo una reunión en la sede del partido socialista con el presidente Pedro Sánchez, en calidad de secretario general del PSOE.
Según ha comunicado el partido socialista en su cuenta de Twitter, Sánchez y López se reúnen en estos momentos en la sede de Ferraz porque "el pueblo venezolano debe sufrir lo mínimo" y el "PSOE desea una vía pacífica" para afrontar la situación que vive Venezuela.
El partido socialista ha dejado claro que apuesta por una "solución política" a la crisis en la que se encuentra el país Latinoamericano y, esta tarde, se espera que el opositor venezolano comparezca en una rueda de prensa después de su reunión con Pedro Sánchez.
Leopoldo López llegó este domingo a Madrid, donde se reunió con su familia, tras abandonar su país de manera "clandestina" a través de la frontera de Colombia, y aseguró que proseguirá la lucha "por la libertad".
El Gobierno español confirmó entonces que el líder opositor venezolano se encontraba ya en Madrid después de abandonar, por una decisión "personal y voluntaria", la residencia del embajador español en Caracas.
López se encontraba allí en calidad de "huésped" desde el 30 de abril de 2019, después de participar en un fallido levantamiento militar junto al presidente del Parlamento venezolano, Juan Guaidó, reconocido como presidente interino de Venezuela por unos 50 países, España entre ellos.
