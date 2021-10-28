madridActualizado:
El borrador de real decreto del Ministerio de Educación donde quedan reguladas las enseñanzas mínimas de Bachillerato permitiría aprobar la enseñanza no obligatoria con una asignatura suspensa e incluso permitirá "excepcionalmente" realizar un plan de estudios de tres cursos si se dan las circunstancias precisas. El texto ha sido enviado a las Comunidades Autónomas para que hagan sus aportaciones.
En el nuevo texto se contempla la posibilidad de que, "excepcionalmente, el equipo docente pueda decidir la titulación de un alumno o alumna que haya superado todas las materias salvo una, siempre que se den las condiciones descritas en este real decreto". Por otro lado, se mantiene en la ley que el estudiantado pueda pasar a segundo curso con dos asignaturas suspensas.
Los alumnos que podrán realizar el Bachillerato en tres años académicos tendrán que acogerse a las siguientes circunstancias: que cursen la etapa de manera simultánea a las enseñanzas profesionales de música, que acrediten la consideración de deportista de alto nivel o de alto rendimiento, que requieran una atención educativa diferente a la ordinaria por presentar alguna necesidad específica de apoyo educativo o que aleguen otras circunstancias que, a juicio de la correspondiente Administración educativa, justifiquen la aplicación de esta medida.
Las materias comunes en todas las modalidades del Bachillerato serán Educación Física, Filosofía, Lengua Castellana y Literatura —y una asignatura con la lengua cooficial si la hubiera— y Lengua Extranjera.
Las de segundo curso serán Historia de la Filosofía, Historia de España, Lengua Castellana y Literatura — y de nuevo la asignatura pertinente si hay lengua cooficial— y Lengua Extranjera.
El Bachillerato de Artes se organizará en dos vías, referidas," una de ellas a Artes Plásticas, Imagen y Diseño, y la otra a Música y Artes Escénicas. El resto de modalidades tendrán una estructura única", reza el documento.
