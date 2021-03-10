Madrid
Setenta personas trans se han puesto desde este miércoles en huelga de hambre para pedir el desbloqueo de la 'ley trans'. La presidenta de la Federación Plataforma Trans, Mar Cambrollé, aseguró que el objetivo es conseguir que la norma "sea registrada ya como proposición de ley y terminar con el bloqueo de Carmen Calvo".
Cambrollé, acompañada por los presidentes de diferentes colectivos trans y asociaciones de familias trans de toda España, ante el Congreso de los Diputados aseguró que "da igual acabar en el cementerio. Esta huelga de hambre va en serio. Merece la pena poner en peligro tu vida porque es una manera de que todo el mundo se entere de nuestra situación. Que se siguen bloqueando los derechos de las personas trans. Pedimos al PSOE que se baje del autobús de la transfobia y apoye nuestra ley".
La 'ley trans' es un proyecto del Ministerio de Igualdad, que no cuenta con el apoyo de la parte socialista del Gobierno de coalición entre otras cuestiones porque la norma permite la autodeterminación de género a menores, sin consentimiento paterno y sin consejo profesional.
Cambrollé, denunció el retraso de la ley "arrancó hace seis años y aún no está aprobada. Nuestras vidas, nuestros derechos también son importantes. No vamos a desconvocar la huelga de hambre hasta que tengamos la seguridad de que habrá ley trans ya".
Anunció que su voluntad es firme y que "me da igual acabar en el cementerio. Hemos creado un grupo de Whatsapp para las 70 personas que vamos a seguir la huelga de hambre porque vivimos en diferentes lugares de España para estar en contacto y saber si alguna tiene que ser ingresada".
Por último, la presidenta de la Federación Plataforma Trans agradeció el trabajo realizado desde el Ministerio de Igualdad, por impulsar "esta ley que es muy necesaria".
