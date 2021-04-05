madridActualizado:
La Policía Nacional liberó este domingo a una joven de 23 años cuyo marido la ha mantenido encerrada durante dos años en el domicilio que ambos compartían en Madrid y que ha sido detenido como presunto autor de los delitos de detención ilegal y malos tratos.
Fue un amigo de la joven, desde Alacant, el que avisó este domingo por la tarde a los servicios de emergencia denunciando que la mujer, de nacionalidad bangladesí, era víctima de violencia de género desde hacía tiempo, según informan este lunes fuentes policiales.
Hasta el domicilio se desplazaron agentes de la Policía Nacional, quienes se entrevistaron con la joven que les dijo que llevaba dos años sin salir de la casa, en el distrito de Arganzuela, y que cuando se iba a trabajar su pareja, de 27 años y de la misma nacionalidad, le dejaba encerrada bajo llave. Los vecinos del edificio corroboraron ante los agentes la versión de la mujer al asegurar que en dos años solo la habían visto en el quicio de la puerta de la casa.
Además, la víctima afirmó que su marido la agredía físicamente, en ocasiones con cuchillos de cocina, y la amenazaba con matarla y después ir a su país de origen a matar a su familia. Los policías observaron que tenía lesiones en la cara, la cabeza y el cuerpo. La joven fue asistida por una agente a la que mostró sus lesiones y le contó los hechos. Momentos después se detuvo al marido.
