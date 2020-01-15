Público
Libertades públicas El Defensor del Pueblo estudia recurrir ante el Constitucional el 'Decretazo Digital' tras la petición de la PDLI

El Real Decreto dota al gobierno la capacidad de intervenir Internet y el resto de comunicaciones sin control judicial, según denuncia la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI) y otras organizaciones. 

Distintas organizaciones piden al Defensor del Pueblo que estudie recurrir ante el Constitucional el 'Decretazo Digital'. / PDLI

El Decretazo Digital, como se conoce a la Ley 14/2019, podría ser inconstitucional al estar vulnerando cinco artículos de la Constitución. Así lo consideran una amplia coalición de organizaciones representativas de la defensa de los derechos digitales, de internautas, consumidores y juristas expertos que han traslado al Defensor del Pueblo su preocupación sobre esta norma.

El Real Decreto ha sido objeto de polémicas porque podría dotar al gobierno la capacidad de intervenir Internet y el resto de comunicaciones sin control judicial. Así mismo, las distintas organizaciones denuncian que fue aprobado de forma exprés por el pasado mes de noviembre y convalidado unas semanas después por la Diputación Permanente del Congreso con las Cortes disueltas. 

En concreto, las organizaciones y juristas firmantes consideran que este Real Decreto Ley 14/2019 podría estar vulnerando los artículos 18.3, 20.1, 20.2, 20.5 y 86.1 de la Constitución Española.

Entre otras entidades, firman el escrito la Plataforma en Defensa de la Libertad de Información (PDLI), la Asociación de Internautas (AI), la Asociación de Usuarios de Internet (AUI), FACUA-Consumidores en acción, Grupo 17 de marzo y Críptica. Además, se han sumado a esta iniciativa juristas con una larga trayectoria en el ámbito de la privacidad y seguridad digitales, las redes de telecomunicaciones y su regulación legal, -como David Bravo, Sergio Carrasco, Samuel Parra o Carlos Sánchez Almeida– y el Derecho Constitucional como los catedráticos Lorenzo Cotino (Universidad de Valencia) y Miguel Presno Linera (Universidad de Oviedo).

