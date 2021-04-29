Estás leyendo: El libro de familia físico desaparecerá a partir del 30 de abril

El libro de familia físico desaparecerá a partir del 30 de abril

Aunque el antiguo formato seguirá siendo válido, en adelante solo se expedirán registros familiares digitales e individuales.

El libro de familia tal y como lo conocemos desaparecerá desde el próximo día 30 de abril para ser totalmente digital al entrar en vigor la Ley 20/2011, de 21 de julio, del Registro Civil, aunque la norma estaba aprobada desde 2011.

Fue durante el Ejecutivo de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero cuando se impulsó dicha ley para modernizar el Libro de Familia en formato físico para sustituirlo por un registro electrónico individual en que cada individuo podrá consultar sus datos.

El Boletín Oficial del Estado declara entonces que "se deroga la Ley de Registro Civil de 8 de junio de 1957 que, no obstante, seguirá siendo aplicada en tanto quede extinguido el complejo régimen transitorio previsto en la Ley. De este modo se prevé un régimen de incorporación progresiva de los registros individuales y se mantienen temporalmente los efectos que el ordenamiento vigente atribuye al Libro de Familia".

Para acceder al nuevo registro será necesario presentar una identificación electrónica, al igual que se solicita en la Declaración de la Renta o en el permiso de conducir. La base de datos se actualizará de forma automática a partir de que vuelquen los datos aportados.

