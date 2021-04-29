Estás leyendo: El paro bajó en 65.800 personas y se destruyeron 137.500 empleos en el primer trimestre del año

Al finalizar marzo, el número total de parados se situó en 3.653.900 personas y el de ocupados, en 19.206.800, según el INE.

madrid

El paro bajó en 65.800 personas entre enero y marzo, lo que supone un 1,7% menos que en el trimestre anterior, registrando así su primer descenso en un primer trimestre desde el año 2015, cuando el desempleo disminuyó en 13.100 personas.

Por su parte, la ocupación se redujo en 137.500 puestos de trabajo en los tres primeros meses del año (-0,7%), la mitad de lo que cayó en el mismo periodo de 2020 (-285.600), cuando la pandemia hizo aparición en el mundo. Este descenso de la ocupación es el menos acusado desde el primer trimestre de 2019, periodo en el que se destruyeron 93.400 empleos.

Al finalizar marzo, el número total de parados se situó en 3.653.900 personas y el de ocupados, en 19.206.800 personas, ha informado este jueves el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), que explica que la EPA del primer trimestre se ha visto afectada por el nuevo reglamento europeo sobre encuestas de hogares.

En el primer trimestre la tasa de paro disminuyó algo más de una décima, hasta el 15,98%, mientras que la tasa de actividad bajó medio punto, hasta el 57,69%, tras reducirse el número de activos en 203.400 personas entre enero y marzo (-0,9%).

