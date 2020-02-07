Estás leyendo: Lidl alerta de sustancias tóxicas en su orégano y ordena su retirada

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Lidl alerta de sustancias tóxicas en su orégano y ordena su retirada 

La cadena de supermercados ha detectado un elevado valor de alcaloides pirrolizidínicos en dos lotes del producto. Se trata de unos componentes vegetales que pueden provocar afecciones hepáticas.

Imagen de un supermercado Lidl. EFE
Imagen de un supermercado Lidl. EFE

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público

La cadena de supermercados Lidl España ha solicitado la devolución de todos los botes de orégano molido de la marca Kania, comercializado en sus tiendas, por la presencia de un elemento tóxico.

A través de un comunicado, la compañía ha informado de que en controles internos se ha detectado un elevado valor de alcaloides pirrolizidínicos. Se trata de unos componentes vegetales que proceden de plantas no deseadas y que en este caso no han sido separados correctamente de la cosecha. Estos pueden provocar afecciones hepáticas.

Por este motivo, han solicitado a sus clientes que devuelvan el producto y que no lo consuman. Además, han informado de que se han retirado de la venta los lotes afectados y de que se pueden devolver en cualquier establecimiento de la cadena, donde se procederá al reembolso del precio de compra.

En concreto, los botes afectados son aquellos que contemplan una fecha de consumo preferente el 07/2022 y los lotes con número LA91832 y LC91834. Del mismo modo, Lidl ha confirmado que ningún otro producto está está afectado por esta cuestión.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú