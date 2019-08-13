Violadores del Verso han acudido a las redes para declararse "en shock" por la detención de su miembro fundador David Gilaberte Miguel, alias Lírico, y, tras "condenar todo tipo de violencia", para rogar "máxima prudencia y respeto" ante la falta de informaciones oficiales sobre el caso.
"Lamentamos profundamente los terribles hechos acontecidos. Estamos en shock. Desde lo más profundo de nuestro corazón deseamos la pronta recuperación de la persona herida. Igualmente nos solidarizamos con la familia de David, con la cual compartimos el dolor y la frustración que han producido estos hechos", señalan en el comunicado colgado en Twitter en el perfil del rapero Kase.O.
August 12, 2019
Fue el pasado 9 de agosto cuando Gilaberte ingresó en el centro penitenciario de Castellón tras ser detenido por la Guardia Civil en la localidad castellonense de Alcossebre la madrugada del 3 al 4 por una supuesta agresión a una joven de 27 años, quien presenta graves lesiones en todo su cuerpo.
La Policía Local de Alcalà de Xivert (municipio al que pertenece el núcleo costero de Alcossebre) recibió un aviso por unas supuestas molestias provocadas por una mujer en una urbanización, pero al llegar a la zona los agentes comprobaron que el hombre que les había llamado tenía manchas de sangre en un zapato y estaba muy nervioso.
Según fuentes de este cuerpo, el supuesto agresor dijo que había "discutido con una mujer que le increpaba continuamente".
En su comunicado, Violadores del Verso hacen constar su "total rechazo y condena a todo tipo de violencia, acoso o actitud que pueda dañar las libertades de cualquier persona" y piden, "ante la falta de datos de la investigación", "máxima prudencia y respeto" a la espera de datos verídicos.
Solo unas horas antes de este mensaje, Lírico hubo de ser trasladado a una celda de aislamiento tras abofetear al preso de confianza con el que compartía celda.
