Estás leyendo: Otras dos organizaciones se suman a la demanda contra el Gobierno por inacción ante la crisis climática

Público
Público

Litigio climático Otras dos organizaciones se suman a la demanda contra el Gobierno por inacción ante la crisis climática

Juventud por el Clima-Fridays For Future y la Coordinadora de Organizaciones para el Desarrollo se unen al litigio climático contra el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez 

Capçalera de la manifestació convocada per Fridays for Future baixant el passeig de Gràcia de Barcelona el 27 de setembre de 2019. Laura Fíguls | ACN
Cabecera de la manifestación convocada por Fridays for Future en el Paseo de Gràcia de Barcelona el 27 de setembre de 2019. Laura Fíguls — ACN/Archivo

madrid

Actualizado:

Nuevas organizaciones sociales se suman al litigio climático contra el Gobierno. Este jueves el colectivo Juventud por el Clima-Fridays For Future y la Coordinadora de Organizaciones para el Desarrollo (CONGD) han anunciado que se unen a la demanda interpuesta en septiembre de 2020 por Ecologistas en Acción, Greenpeace y Oxfam Intermón contra el Ejecutivo español por inacción ante la crisis climática.

Se trata de una demanda histórica, el primer litigio en España contra un Gobierno por cuestiones ambientales, que sigue la estela de otros países europeos como Holanda, Alemania, Francia o Irlanda, regiones donde ya se han dado las primeras sentencias condenatorias a gobiernos por incumplir los objetivos de reducción de emisiones de CO2 plasmados en el Acuerdo de París.

Las organizaciones españolas consideran que el Plan Nacional Integrado de Energía y Clima (PNIEC) presentado por el Gobierno de coalición no está a la altura de los acuerdos internacionales que España ha firmado en las últimas cumbres climáticas y acusan al Ejecutivo de una falta de ambición. En ese sentido, los ecologistas reclaman en los tribunales una mayor reducción de emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero en los próximos años.

Habrá ampliación

Más noticias

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público