Localizan dos zódiac en la peligrosa ruta de Canarias con 113 migrantes a bordo

las palmas de gran canaria
Dos barcos de rescate, la Guardamar Concepción Arenal y la Salvamar Mízar, han salido, desde Puerto del Rosario y Gran Tarajal, al encuentro de las dos lanchas neumáticas que ha localizado el Servicio de Búsqueda y Rescate (SAR) del Ejército del Aire con un centenar de migrantes a bordo. Las dos zódiac se encontraban a unos 90 kilómetros al sureste de Fuerteventura, según ha informado un portavoz de Salvamento Marítimo.
Por la posición donde han sido detectadas y el número de ocupantes estimado, los servicios de emergencia creen que puede tratarse de dos zódiac que salieron la pasada madrugada desde El Aaiún (Sahara) con 62 y 51 personas a bordo, de acuerdo con las alertas trasladadas por las ONG a partir de información aportada por las familias.
A lo largo de la tarde, la periodista y defensora de los Derechos Humanos, Helena Maleno, ha alertado en sus redes sociales que 113 personas se encuentran en peligro en el Atlántico. "Sus vidas deben ser salvadas con urgencia", reclama.
No es el primer rescate que sucede en lo que va de semana. Durante la tarde del martes, otra patera, esta vez, a unas 270 millas al sur de Canarias, también tuvo que ser rescatada. Durante la operación, cuatro personas desaparecieron y una mujer murió a bordo de la embarcación que ejecutó la maniobra: el buque Ever Grace.
