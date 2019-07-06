Público
Luchar contra la crisis climática plantando más de 500.000 millones de árboles 

Un estudio de la revista 'Science' indica que así se reducirían en un 25% los gases de efecto invernadero en la atmósfera. 

Los árboles crecen en el Amazonas en Apui, la región sur del estado de Amazonas /REUTERS (Bruno Kelly)

La plantación de muchos árboles ayudaría a paliar el cambio climático. En concreto, unos 500.000 millones. Es la evidencia que encontrado la revista Science en uno de sus últimos estudios. De este modo, el informe indica que si la masa forestal se incrementase en un 25%, los gases de efecto invernadero se reducirían también en un 25%.

El estudio lo ha liderado varios investigadores del Instituto de Biología Integrativa del Instituto Federal Suizo de Tecnología de Zurich (ETH-Zurich) y explican que la propuesta es posible, además de ser de las más baratas de las que se barajan para reducir a gran escala la presencia de gases de efecto invernadero en la atmósfera. 

"Por mucho, por miles de veces más, la solución más barata al cambio climático" y la más efectiva, dijo Thomas Crowther, coautor del estudio y ecólogo especializado en el cambio climático en el ETH Zurich, en declaraciones recogidas por AFP. 

Además, los mapas y modelos que incluye el informe indican que existe superficie suficiente para llevar a cabo esta plantación masiva sin que ello represente perjuicios irreversibles para la producción agrícola o los ecosistemas naturales. 

Las consecuencias de este aumento de la masa forestal: la captación de de 200 gigatoneladas adicionales de carbono. Aunque Crowther recuerda la importancia de dejar de quemar petróleo para acabar con el calentamiento global: "Nada de esto funciona sin recortes en las emisiones".

