madrid
Los efectos de la borrasca 'Blas' ya empiezan a dejar rastro en algunas zonas del Meditarráneo, sobre todo en Baleares. Según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET) existe un riesgo importante (naranja) en archipiélago balear y Gerona y un riesgo (amarillo) en el noreste peninsular y Levante.
Este sábado, Menorca se encuentra incomunicada por mar tras el obligado cierre de los puertos de Mahón y Ciutadella. Ambos habían notificado la clausura durante la noche del viernes por motivo de fuertes vientos y olas de importante altura, según ha informado Efe.
El viento es la mayor amenaza de la jornada, pues presenta rachas que han alcanzado los 75 kilómetros por hora en Es Mercadal y los 72 kilómetros por hora en el aeropuerto de Menorca. En lo relativo a las precipitaciones, y en palabras de Europa Press, la AEMET mantiene Menorca en alerta naranja por fenómenos costeros y chubascos.
Las previsiones de la agencia apuntan a olas de 10 metros de altura, vientos de hasta 100 kilómetros por hora y precipitaciones afectarán este sábado al Baleares y al Mediterráneo peninsular.
El rastro que se prevé que la borrasca 'Blas' deje en otras partes de España es mucho menor, pues en el resto del extremo norte peninsular, en la meseta Norte y sistema Ibérico se prevén intervalos nubosos, menos abundantes en horas centrales.
