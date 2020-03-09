madrid
El periódico Herald Sun australiano ha tomado la decisión de impedir que los usuarios realicen comentarios en su sección sobre fútbol femenino con reglas australianas, debido al ingente número de comentarios machistas que los aficionados escribían en las noticias sobre la competición.
El Herald Sun ha emitido una nota informativa en la que asegura que la medida fue tomada debido al constante "troleo, acoso y comentarios vergonzosos por parte de algunos miembros de nuestra comunidad".
Comentarios como "vuelve a la cocina" y otros descalificativos machistas eran una constante en el muro de comentarios del diario australiano. Incluso una noticia contaba con cerca de 300 intervenciones de usuarios que insultaban a las jugadoras de la Australian Football League Women's (AFLW).
Desde el periódico argumentan que este acoso que recibían las jugadoras de fútbol creaba "un ambiente tan desagradable que hacía que los lectores no se engancharan a las historias". "Jugadoras, comentaristas, fans y clubes han apelado al Herald Sun para que cerrara los comentarios", añade la cabecera australiana.
La repercusión de los comentarios machistas afectaba, como confirmaba el propio diario, a las jugadoras de la AFLW. De hecho, la jugadora Tayla Harris llegó a ofrecer a la liga una renuncia completa de su sueldo a cambio de que la organización controlase estos ataques machistas.
