Madrid Central, la medida estrella del plan de movilidad de Manuela Carmena para reducir las emisiones de dióxido de nitrógeno (NO2), un gas altamente nocivo para la salud, fue una de las medidas más criticas de la alcaldesa madrileña. Pero, finalmente, la reducción del tráfico que ha supuesto la medida impulsada por el Ayuntamiento, y que entró en vigor el pasado 30 de noviembre, ha dado sus primeros frutos.
Según el análisis de Ecologistas en Acción, basado en los datos oficiales, la estación de medición de la plaza del Carmen, la única situada en el interior del perímetro de tráfico restringido, registró durante el mes de abril un descenso del 48% de NO2 (Dióxido de Nitrógeno) con respecto al mismo mes del año anterior, unos datos que no se registraban desde el año 2012.
El informe confirman que Madrid Central no solo no ha incrementando la polución, sino que la ha reducido de manera generalizada
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid calculaba que la puesta en marcha del proyecto supondría la reducción de un 40% de la contaminación. Ahora, los datos arrojados por el informe confirman que en el área de Madrid Central no solo no ha incrementando la polución, sino que ha bajado de manera generalizada. Unos datos que descartan también el llamado 'efecto frontera', por el que se temía que la medida pudiera afectar a las zonas aledañas.
En conjunto, los datos del informe indican que Madrid Central ejerce un efecto positivo sobre la contaminación por NO2 en la ciudad de Madrid, un efecto aún más acusado dentro del perímetro de la zona delimitada por la actuación.
