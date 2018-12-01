La puesta en marcha de Madrid Central redujo en un 32,8 % el tráfico en la Gran Vía, según cifras del Ayuntamiento de Madrid, que ha asegurado que en la jornada de estreno de este viernes hubo "mayor fluidez" de tráfico tanto dentro del área como en su perímetro y la M-30.
Fuentes del área de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad del Ayuntamiento han informado a los medios de que el tráfico durante el primer día de entrada en vigor de Madrid Central "se ha caracterizado por ser muy fluido en líneas generales, tanto durante la mañana como por la tarde".
"Se ha notado principalmente en el interior de la propia área y también en el perímetro, donde apenas se han registrado retenciones. Igualmente en M-30 se ha notado mayor fluidez", han señalado.
Según los cálculos del Ayuntamiento, de siete de la mañana a siete de la tarde de ayer el tráfico se redujo un 32,8 % en la Gran Vía, un 23,5 % en la calle Toledo y un 5,7 % en la calle San Bernardo, zonas situadas dentro del área de restricción a la circulación de vehículos de Madrid Central.
En el perímetro de Madrid Central el Ayuntamiento ha cifrado la reducción de tráfico en el 1,4 % y en la M-30 de seis de la mañana a siete de la tarde ha informado de que la intensidad del tráfico ha aumentado un 1,8 %.
Sobre las líneas de autobuses de la Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) que pasan por Madrid Central, ha destacado que el tiempo del recorrido ha disminuido un 13,9 % y la velocidad del mismo ha aumentado un 14 %.
Por su parte, la consejera de e Transportes, Vivienda e Infraestructuras, Rosalía Gonzalo, ha calificado en Twitter de "auténtico despropósito" la puesta en marcha de Madrid Central.
"El aumento de viajeros en el Metro de Madrid de tan sólo un 2,32 % respecto al viernes 16 demuestra que no ha sido una puesta en marcha real, sino una absurda huida hacia delante de un Gobierno incapaz", ha sostenido.
