Madrid Las 'colas del hambre' llegan a Cibeles para exigir un plan de emergencia social que dé respuesta a 50.000 personas

Las decenas de personas concentradas en Cibeles han registrado una carta en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid reclamando un plan urgente municipal que garantice la alimentación este verano.

Las 'colas del hambre' llegan al Palacio de Cibeles. TWITTER/@VirginiagFontcu
MADRID

EUROPA PRESS

Decenas de personas, formadas en varias hileras y usuarias de las que se han denominado como colas del hambre en la capital, han llegado a las puertas del Palacio de Cibeles este jueves para exigir al Gobierno municipal de PP y Cs un plan de emergencia social que dé respuesta este verano a las 50.000 personas que han sido atendidas durante estos meses por las despensas solidarias vecinales.

Muchas de estas despensas se ven obligadas al cierre en verano, ya sea por la incorporación de sus voluntarios a sus puestos de trabajo o porque dejan de disponer de locales desde donde seguir con su labor desinteresada.

Las decenas de personas concentradas en Cibeles, gran parte de ellas reclamando el empadronamiento de todos los vecinos "porque ningún ser humano es ilegal", han registrado una carta en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid reclamando un plan urgente municipal que garantice la alimentación este verano, que esté presupuestado y cuente con medios humanos y materiales, y una "coordinación efectiva" del Consistorio con las redes vecinales.

