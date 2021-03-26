Estás leyendo: Detenido el presunto autor del apuñalamiento en un autobús en Madrid

Madrid Detenido el presunto autor del apuñalamiento en un autobús en Madrid

La agresión se produjo a las nueve y media de la mañana en el servicio S-30, que cubre el recorrido entre el Pinar de San José y la Cuesta de San Vicente. La víctima, una mujer de 49 años, fue trasladada con pronóstico grave al Hospital Clínico.

Los autobuses de la Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT). - EFE

La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un hombre que presuntamente ha apuñalado en tres ocasiones a una mujer en el interior de un autobús especial de la Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) que tiene como destino un albergue para personas sin hogar.

La agresión se produjo en torno a las nueve y media de la mañana en el servicio S-30, que cubre el recorrido entre el albergue, ubicado en el Pinar de San José, y la Cuesta de San Vicente.

Este autobús tiene como objetivo facilitar el transporte de las personas sin hogar que pasan la noche en el albergue.

Por motivos que aún se desconocen se inició una discusión en el interior del vehículo entre la mujer, de 49 años, y su presunto agresor, del que se desconoce la edad pero se sabe que es de nacionalidad china, según han informado fuentes policiales a Efe.

El hombre asestó tres puñaladas en el hemitórax izquierdo a la mujer con un arma blanca, que dejó a su huida en el interior del autobús, a la altura del número 2 del paseo de la Florida, cerca de Príncipe Pío.

Los sanitarios de Samur-Protección Civil atendieron a la víctima y, tras ser estabilizada, fue trasladada con pronóstico grave al Hospital Clínico.

Poco después de la agresión los agentes de la Policía Nacional detuvieron al presunto responsable de la misma.

