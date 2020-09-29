Estás leyendo: La estación de Chamartín llevará el nombre de Clara Campoamor

La estación de Madrid Chamartín pasará a llamarse Madrid Chamartín-Clara Campoamor, en honor a la histórica sufragista española. 

Una persona en la Estación de Chamartín en una imagen de archivo. / EUROPA PRESS

El Gobierno ha anunciado que la estación madrileña de Chamartín, que da servicio al tren y conecta con el metro, pasará a denominarse estación Madrid Chamartín Clara Campoamor en homenaje a la impulsora del sufragio femenino en España.

Según ha señalado en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros la portavoz del Gobierno, María Jesús Montero, con esta nueva denominación el Ejecutivo pretende reconocer el impulso que lideró Clara Campoamor en la lucha por las libertades y el sufragio femenino.

La estación de Chamartín, ubicada en el barrio del mismo nombre, da servicio a los trenes de Cercanías, a los de medio y largo recorrido y a los servicios de metro, siendo una de las estaciones, junto a Atocha, con más usuarios de Madrid. 

La estación, que tiene sus orígenes en los planes que se iniciaron durante la Segunda República, fue inaugurada en 1967. En la actualidad, la estación de Chamartín -que opera como un gran intercambiador de transportes- centraliza todas las comunicaciones ferroviarias desde la capital hacia el noroeste de la península.

Clara Campoamor, la sufragista española por excelencia

Campoamor, que nació en Madrid en 1888, fue una política, abogada y escritora que luchó por los derechos de la mujer en España desde la creación de la Unión Republicana Femenina y fue la principal artífice en el sufragio femenino, que se logró en 1931 y que fue ejercido por primera vez en las elecciones de 1933.

Tras el estallido de la Guerra Civil en España en 1936 se vio obligada a huir del país y a establecerse en Suiza, donde falleció en el exilio en 1972. Días después sus restos fueron trasladados al cementerio de Polloe en San Sebastián (Guipuzcoa) y se conservan en el panteón de la familia Monsó Riu, ya que Clara Campoamor era madrina de la familia.

