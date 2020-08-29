Estás leyendo: Un gran incendio devora los pisos superiores de un edificio de Madrid

El fuego se declaró esta madrugada en una torre de la zona de Pinar de Chamartín, en el barrio de Hortaleza.

Incendio de un edificio en el barrio de Hortaleza de Madrid. / @Dr0pZom (TWITTER)
Un gran incendio declarado esta madrugada en un edificio del barrio de Hortaleza, en el norte de Madrid, ha sumido en llamas los pisos superiores del inmueble, adonde se han desplazado numerosos efectivos de bomberos y emergencias.

Según han informado fuentes de Emergencias Madrid y ha comprobado Efe en la zona, el edificio está situado en la calle Dulce Chacón.

Allí puede ver que todavía salen llamas todavía del interior del inmueble, donde se encuentran dos grúas desde las que se está vertiendo agua sobre los seis pisos superiores del edificio, de unas veinte plantas.

La torre es de nueva construcción, construida junto a otros cinco similares en la zona de Pinar de Chamartín.

El humo es visible a varios kilómetros de distancia de donde se ha producido el incendio, según han apreciado varios vecinos.

Debido a la intervención de los equipos de emergencia se han cortado tres carriles de entrada a la ciudad en la M-11, en la zona de Arturo Soria, y el tráfico se desvía por la glorieta de Fuente de la Mora, según el Centro de Gestión de la Movilidad de la ciudad de Madrid.

