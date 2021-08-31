Madrid ofrece desde este miércoles viajes gratuitos en bus en hora punta

MadridActualizado:
El Ayuntamiento de Madrid activa este miércoles un plan especial para el fomento de la movilidad sostenible donde, por primera vez, viajar en cualquiera de las líneas diurnas de la Empresa Municipal de Transportes (EMT) —excepto en la Exprés del aeropuerto— será gratuito durante la primera quincena de septiembre, siempre que el trayecto se realice en hora punta de la mañana, de 7 a 9 horas.
El servicio gratuito durará 15 días
Además, también desde este miércoles y con carácter permanente, los ciudadanos podrán adquirir el nuevo título de la EMT, el TransBUS, un billete que permite los transbordos en los autobuses madrileños durante una hora por un precio de 1,80 euros frente a los 1,50 euros que cuesta el título sencillo. Hasta ahora, había que comprar un título sencillo para desplazarse en cada línea.
El Gobierno municipal insiste en el impulso del autobús como uno de los pilares para fomentar la movilidad sostenible en la capital. Así, a los 45 kilómetros de carril bus adicionales que reservó el año pasado y que se han consolidado, se han sumado otros 15 kilómetros nuevos provisionales que se han terminado de pintar en agosto y representan un 7,8% más de la infraestructura existente. Se encuentran en cinco distritos.
Tres líneas nuevas de EMT
Durante el mes de septiembre, el Ayuntamiento de Madrid pondrá en marcha tres nuevas líneas de autobús de la EMT de forma progresiva. La primera de ellas será la lanzadera Plaza Elíptica-Centro Comercial Islazul, que comenzará a funcionar mañana con la inauguración del nuevo aparcamiento intermodal situado en el complejo.
La siguiente línea será la transversal del norte, que unirá los barrios de Sanchinarro-Las Tablas-Montecarmelo-Pitis con diez autobuses. Por último, Valdebebas contará con un nuevo servicio de la EMT, el Bus de Alto Nivel de Servicio (BHSL), una solución de movilidad hasta ahora inédita en Madrid con plataformas reservadas y carriles con prioridad para el autobús.
Con la llegada de estos tres servicios, se eleva a seis el número de líneas creadas en la EMT en lo que va de año. Las otras tres recorren la zona este y oeste de la capital (E5 del Cañaveral, 167 del barrio de Rejas y 163 de Aravaca-El Plantío).
