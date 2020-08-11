Estás leyendo: Un magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional detenido por la Guardia Civil acusado de violencia de género

Violencia machista Un magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional detenido por la Guardia Civil acusado de violencia de género

La detención del Juez Fernando Valdés se produjo en su domicilio de la madrileña localidad de Majadahonda después de que su esposa interpusiera una denuncia la pasada noche por violencia machista.

Fachada del tribunal Constitucional (foto de archivo)

La Guardia Civil ha detenido al magistrado del Tribunal Constitucional Fernando Valdés Dal-Ré debido a presunto delito de violencia de género. una acusación por presunta violencia de género, según han confirmado fuentes policiales a diversas agencias. 

La detención se produjo en el domicilio en la madrileña localidad de Majadahonda (Madrid) tras una denuncia tramitada la pasada noche por su esposa en el marco de un posible delito de violencia de género.

Catedrático de Derecho del Trabajo y la Seguridad Social y magistrado del Constitucional, Valdés, de 75 años, llegó al Constitucional en 2012 a propuesta del PSOE y debía haber sido renovado hace un año. 

