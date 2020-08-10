Un hombre de 44 años, natural de Oviedo, ha sido detenido en Vigo tras golpear y lanzar contra la reja de un bar a su pareja, que fue auxiliada por transeúntes.

Según fuentes de la Policía Local, la central del 092 fue alertada durante el domingo de que un hombre estaba agrediendo a una mujer en la avenida Ramón Nieto y, posteriormente, se informó a los agentes de que el varón había abandonado la zona en otra dirección.

La patrulla localizó al varón y le detuvo, cuando el hombre manifestó: "Es mi mujer, no me puedo creer que por darle dos patadas me vayáis a detener". Por su parte, la víctima se ha entrevistado con los agentes y ha asegurado haber recibido golpes en la cabeza y patadas, antes de que la agarrase por el brazo y la tirase contra la reja del bar.

La mujer ha confirmado que la conducta violenta su pareja es habitual, versión que además ha sido verificada por varios testigos. Al detenido se le acusa de un delito de violencia de género.