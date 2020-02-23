Estás leyendo: El mal tiempo vuelve a dejar inoperativo el Aeropuerto de Gran Canaria

El mal tiempo vuelve a dejar inoperativo el Aeropuerto de Gran Canaria

El espacio aéreo ya se mantuvo cerrado durante la jornada del sábado, aunque había sido reinstaurado. 

La torre de control del aeropuerto de Gran Canaria, durante la calima. REUTERS
madrid

efe

El Aeropuerto de Gran Canaria ha vuelto a quedar este domingo inoperativo por el fuerte viento y la densa calima que afectan a Canarias, según han informado a Efe fuentes de Aena.

Este aeropuerto tuvo que cesar este sábado su operativo por la meteorología adversa que mantiene a Canarias en alerta, una situación que afectó a unos 230 vuelos, y que se solventó sobre las 22.00 horas del sábado, cuando retomó su actividad.

Desde entonces el aeropuerto grancanario ha funcionado sin incidencias, salvo algunos desvíos registrados durante este mañana, cuando también han operado con normalidad los de Tenerife Norte y Tenerife Sur, cuya actividad también se vio alterada este sábado por el mal tiempo.

Durante la mañana de este domingo, el fuerte viento y la escasa visibilidad han obligado a cancelar el primer vuelo previsto entre Tenerife Norte y La Gomera, según han informado a Efe fuentes de Aena.

Además, tres vuelos que se dirigían a Gran Canaria han sido desviados a Lanzarote y Fuerteventura, mientras que otro que iba a Tenerife Norte fue desviado a Gran Canaria.

