madrid
Miles de autónomos, convocados por la Asociación de Autónomos Unidos para Actuar (AUPA), ha pedido este domingo en Madrid las mismas prestaciones que los asalariados, como el derecho al paro y la reducción de las cuotas si no se llega al salario mínimo interprofesional (SMI).
Según datos policiales recabados por la Delegación del Gobierno en Madrid a la manifestación han acudido unas 5.000 personas. En una manifestación que ha recorrido el centro de Madrid, desde el Paseo de Recoletos a la Plaza de la Lealtad, trabajadores de todos los sectores (comerciantes, transportistas o profesionales liberales), pero sobre todo agricultores, han reivindicado cotizaciones especiales y progresivas para aquellos autónomos cuyos beneficios no sean superiores al SMI.
Asimismo, cotizaciones esporádicas o por días, cotizaciones a tiempo parcial y una rebaja en la cuota de los autónomos societarios o un acceso a las prestaciones sociales en igualdad de condiciones a las de un asalariado. Esta asociación, que se define como independiente de sindicatos y partidos políticos, se fundó en 2018 a raíz de la ley de Reforma Urgente del Trabajo Autónomo de 2017 y cuenta con unos 40.000 miembros en toda España.
Al grito de "¿Dónde está mi baja laboral?" o "Derecho al paro real ya!", los asistentes han coreado consignas a favor de cuotas dignas, por la conciliación y la equiparación a los trabajadores por cuenta ajena, y han repetido que no son "héroes", además de manifestar su hartura por "tanto abuso", que priva a este colectivo de la expectativa de una jubilación digna.
