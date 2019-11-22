El Día Internacional de la Elminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer está a la vuelta de la esquina. Como cada 25 de noviembre, convocatorias a lo largo de todo el mundo volverán a marchar en defensa de la erradicación de la violencia machista, una lacra que continúa acabando con la vida de miles de mujeres en todo el mundo cada año.
"La violencia sexual contra las mujeres y las niñas tiene sus raíces en siglos de dominación masculina. No olvidemos que las desigualdades de género que alimentan la cultura de la violación son esencialmente una cuestión de desequilibrio de poder", afirma al respecto António Guterres, Secretario General de la ONU, organización que asume y promueve la jornada desde hace dos décadas.
En España, la conmemoración de esta fecha ha reunido hasta 160 convocatorias reivindicativas que se extenderán durante todo el fin de semana hasta el próximo lunes, el día señalado. Así, este viernes hay 8 convocatorias previstas, el sábado 7, el domingo 20 y, finalmente, 125 para el lunes.
