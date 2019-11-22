Público
25-N El Día Contra la Violencia Machista llena las calles de España con 160 convocatorias

El lunes 25 de noviembre, día internacionalmente reconocido para la causa, será el que más actos congregue, pero desde este mismo viernes ya ha dado comienzo un fin de semana repleto de protestas y reivindicación. 

La geografía española se llena de convocatorias por el Día Internacional Contra la Violencia Machista. / Maps

El Día Internacional de la Elminación de la Violencia contra la Mujer está a la vuelta de la esquina. Como cada 25 de noviembre, convocatorias a lo largo de todo el mundo volverán a marchar en defensa de la erradicación de la violencia machista, una lacra que continúa acabando con la vida de miles de mujeres en todo el mundo cada año. 

"La violencia sexual contra las mujeres y las niñas tiene sus raíces en siglos de dominación masculina. No olvidemos que las desigualdades de género que alimentan la cultura de la violación son esencialmente una cuestión de desequilibrio de poder", afirma al respecto António Guterres, Secretario General de la ONU, organización que asume y promueve la jornada desde hace dos décadas. 

En España, la conmemoración de esta fecha ha reunido hasta 160 convocatorias reivindicativas que se extenderán durante todo el fin de semana hasta el próximo lunes, el día señalado. Así, este viernes hay 8 convocatorias previstas, el sábado 7, el domingo 20 y, finalmente, 125 para el lunes

